Three rockets fall in Iraq's Green Zone, no significant damage: Military

'3 rockets fall in Iraq's Green Zone, no major damage'

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Aug 28 2020, 08:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 08:52 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: AFP

Three rockets landed just after midnight local time on Friday in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

The military said the rockets were launched from Bajia neighbourhood, west of the capital, but fell in an empty area and caused no significant damage.

Separately, on Thursday a rocket landed in Jadriya neighbourhood, which is close to the Green Zone, but caused no significant damage, the military said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. 

