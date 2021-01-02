Covid-19 cases climb in Tokyo

Tokyo to request new emergency declaration as Covid-19 cases climb: Media

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has resisted calls to reinstate a state of emergency

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jan 02 2021, 08:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2021, 08:56 ist
People wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, pray on the first day of the new year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Reuters.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will request the central government to declare a new state of emergency over a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is set to meet Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Saturday afternoon to make the request, Nikkei said, citing multiple sources.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has resisted calls to reinstate a state of emergency, which the government instituted in April during an earlier wave of the pandemic.

New Covid-19 infections in Tokyo hit a record 1,337 on Dec. 31.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Japan
Tokyo
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Hindus can never be anti-India, says Bhagwat

DH Toon | Hindus can never be anti-India, says Bhagwat

Can tech drive Bengaluru's waste management woes?

Can tech drive Bengaluru's waste management woes?

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

When pop star Tony Brent visited conservative Bangalore

When pop star Tony Brent visited conservative Bangalore

CCMB to test efficacy of Ayurveda in fighting Covid

CCMB to test efficacy of Ayurveda in fighting Covid

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

'Red ant chutney' a possible treatment for Covid-19?

'Red ant chutney' a possible treatment for Covid-19?

Deepika deletes her social media posts, here's why

Deepika deletes her social media posts, here's why

 