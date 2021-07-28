Top security official for slain Haitian president arrested by police

Top security official for slain Haitian president held

Many questions remain unanswered over who was behind the assassination

Reuters, Port-au-Prince,
  • Jul 28 2021, 01:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 01:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A top security official of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise was arrested by police on suspicion of involvement in the assassination plot, his lawyer Reynold Georges told Reuters on Tuesday.

Presidential Security Coordinator Jean Laguel Civil was arrested on Monday, Georges said, nearly three weeks after Moise was killed on July 7 in the middle of the night at his private residence in Port-au-Prince by a group of more than 20 mostly Colombian mercenaries.

Many questions remain unanswered over who was behind the assassination and how the killers were able to gain access to the president's home.

Georges told Reuters that Civil is innocent.

"The real culprits are those who gave the authorization to these Colombians to enter Haiti; police should arrest them," he said.

