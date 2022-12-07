Train collision in Spain hurts 155, no serious injuries

Train collision in Spain hurts 155, no serious injuries

Firefighters said that no passengers were trapped

AP
AP, Barcelona,
  • Dec 07 2022, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 15:39 ist
A wounded person is helped by medical emergency after two trains collided in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region, in Montcada i Reixac, near Barcelona. Credit: Reuters photo

Two trains collided near Barcelona early on Wednesday, injuring 155 people but none seriously, Spanish officials said.

Emergency services for Catalonia said that although three people were taken to medical centers none of the passengers was considered seriously hurt.

No further details on the nature of the injuries were given by officials.

Officials say that the collision occurred on a train line in Montcada i Reixac, a town just north of Barcelona.

Firefighters said that no passengers were trapped.

Ester Capella, the Catalan government's representative in Madrid, told Spanish National Radio that officials were studying the incident.

spain
Accident
World news

