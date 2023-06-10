Trudeau announces military aid for Kyiv, says Canada to help train pilots

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a trip to Kyiv on Saturday that Canada would take part in a multinational effort to train Ukrainian fighter pilots and announced C$500 million ($375 million) worth of military aid for Kyiv.
Trudeau also told a press conference in Kyiv alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Canada was seizing a Russian-owned Antonov cargo aircraft that landed in Canada last year and starting the process of forfeiting the aircraft to Ukraine.
