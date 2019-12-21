Trump invited to deliver State of Union speech Feb 4

US President Donald Trump is invited to deliver his state of the union speech on February 4, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday.

"In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 4, 2020," the top Democrat in Congress wrote to Trump in a letter.

The speech will take place in the US House of Representatives, the very chamber that impeached the president on Wednesday for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

