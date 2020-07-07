Trump says US schools must reopen in fall amid Covid-19 pandemic

Trump says US schools must reopen in fall amid pandemic

  • Jul 07 2020, 02:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 02:30 ist
Trump also made a series of Twitter posts defending his administration's response to the pandemic. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Donald Trump said on Monday that US schools must open in the fall - a decision over which he has limited power - as governors struggle with a nationwide rise in coronavirus infections and states reverse and pause attempts to reopen.

Schools are largely under the jurisdiction of state and local governments. Educators have struggled with decisions over opening schools considering the risk of infection to both students and faculty.

"SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!" Trump wrote in a Twitter post.

It was not immediately clear what schools Trump was referring to - elementary and high schools or colleges and universities - or what actions Trump was considering.

Colleges and universities have announced a number of plans for the fall semester, including changing the calendars and holding some courses online. Harvard University announced earlier on Monday that all of its courses would be held online for the upcoming academic year.

Trump also made a series of Twitter posts defending his administration's response to the pandemic. The United States has the highest number of cases and deaths worldwide from the novel coronavirus.

