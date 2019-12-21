'Trump signs spending package to avert shutdown'

White House Spokesperson Judd Dere said that American President Donald Trump had signed a budget package of $1.4 trillion to avoid a government shutdown

U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One upon arriving at W.K. Kellogg Airport in Battle Creek, Michigan, U.S., December 18, 2019. (Reuters Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion budget package for the fiscal year 2020 into law on Friday to avert a government shutdown, White House spokesman Judd Deere told journalists travelling with the president on Air Force One.

Trump signed the package on the flight from Washington to Florida. He had been expected to sign the bill into law after the government's spending plans were hammered out by Congress this week, and his signature was needed before midnight to avert a shutdown.

