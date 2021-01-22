Trump's Diet Coke button leaves Oval Office as Biden occupies

Former President Donald Trump who was a fan of Diet Coke used to have a button on the Resolute Desk at the Oval Office that when pressed would have a steward at the White House bring him Diet Coke at the Oval Office. Now, that Biden is the new tenant at the White House, the Diet Coke button seems to have gone away with Trump's presidency.

Time Radio's Chief Political Commentator Tom Newton Dunn tweeted, "President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It's gone now."

According to a The New York Times report, Trump used to consume 12 cans of Diet Coke a day.

Former White House staffer Chris Sims wrote in his 2019 book Team of Vipers that Trump sometimes would prank visitors with the button, claiming that it could trigger nuclear weapons.

“Out of nowhere, he’d suddenly press the button,” Sims wrote of Trump. “Not sure what to do, guests would look at one another with raised eyebrows. Moments later, a steward would enter the room carrying a glass filled with Diet Coke on a silver platter, and Trump would burst out laughing.”

A caterer who used to work with Biden, when he was Vice President told The Washington Post that Biden has a similar taste in beverages and preferred Coke Zero.