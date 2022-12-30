Turkey gas blast kills seven, including three children

Turkey gas blast kills seven, including three children

The local governor said the blast went off in the kitchen, where workers were switching a gas canister

AFP
AFP, Istanbul,
  • Dec 30 2022, 20:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 20:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Three children were among seven people who died Friday in a gas blast at a restaurant in the western Turkish province of Aydin, officials said.

Television images showed the charred remains of the two-floor restaurant, which had its windows and doors blown off by the explosion.

The local governor said the blast went off in the kitchen, where workers were switching one of the gas canisters used to fuel the stove.

Four people were hospitalised with two of the survivors jumping out of the second-floor window to escape the blaze, local media reports said.

