Turkey sent 4k fighters to Azerbaijan, says Armenia

Turkey sent 4,000 Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan, says Armenia

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Sep 28 2020, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 16:52 ist
Azeri troops conducting a combat operation during clashes between Armenian separatists and Azerbaijan in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Credit: AFP Photo

Armenia's ambassador to Russia said on Monday that Turkey had sent around 4,000 fighters from northern Syria to Azerbaijan amid fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Interfax news agency reported.

The ambassador said the fighters were taking part in fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inside Azerbaijan that is run by ethnic Armenians, the RIA news agency reported.

Also Read: Dozens dead as world leaders call for halt to Nagorny Karabakh flare-up

Armenian and Azeri forces exchanged fierce fire for a second day on Monday over the region, with both sides accusing each other of using heavy artillery.

Turkey is a close ally of Azerbaijan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Armenia
Turkey
Russia
Azerbaijan

What's Brewing

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

With pasta, wine, Amazon conquered Italy amid Covid-19

With pasta, wine, Amazon conquered Italy amid Covid-19

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

Saudi Arabia will host women's golf for first time ever

Saudi Arabia will host women's golf for first time ever

 