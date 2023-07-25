Turkey strongly condemns 'attack' on Koran in Denmark

Turkey strongly condemns 'attack' on the Koran in Copenhagen

It called on Denmark to take necessary measures to prevent this 'hate crime' against Islam

Reuters
Reuters, Ankara,
  • Jul 25 2023, 05:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 05:56 ist
Turkey flag. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Turkey strongly condemned the "despicable attack" on the Koran in front of Iraq's embassy in Copenhagen, and called on Denmark to take necessary measures to prevent this "hate crime" against Islam, the foreign ministry said on Monday. 

World news
Quran
Turkey
Denmark

