Twenty killed in bus crash in Chad

Twenty killed in bus crash in Chad

It followed two bad accidents involving passenger buses this month in Senegal, in which 60 people were killed

Reuters
Reuters, N'Djamena,
  • Jan 27 2023, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 22:22 ist

Twenty people were killed on Thursday night when a passenger bus in Chad crashed into a truck that was broken down on the roadway, the government said on Friday.

The bus had 31 people on board and was on its way from the capital N'Djamena to the eastern city of Abeche. It crashed near the town of Oum-Hadjer, the government said.

"According to the first elements of the investigation, the causes identified are the non-respect of road safety rules... excessive speed, overloading, fatigue and carelessness of the driver," it said in a statement.

It followed two bad accidents involving passenger buses this month in Senegal, in which 60 people were killed.

"We need to reinforce awareness to prevent the risk of accidents," said Chad's transport ministry. (

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Road accident
Africa
World news
Chad

What's Brewing

UK Sikh engineer wins PM Sunak’s Points of Light award

UK Sikh engineer wins PM Sunak’s Points of Light award

Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again

Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

 