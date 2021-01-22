Twitter suspends fake account in the name of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei

Twitter Inc said on Friday it had not suspended the account of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
A Twitter spokeswoman said the @khamenei_site account was suspended for violating the company’s platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts.
Twitter says it has not suspended account of top Iranian leader https://t.co/iPykmkjpf0 pic.twitter.com/tNBS772OaZ
— Reuters (@Reuters) January 22, 2021
Puppy waits six days outside hospital for sick owner
These 5 factors will decide the fate of Tokyo Olympics
Chinese documentary marks year since Wuhan lockdown
Gill's father reveals son's secret of cricket success
Kremlin misread Navalny’s resolve to fight
'I thought 'Silence of the Lambs' was children's story'
'The White Tiger' movie review: He's not a 'Slumdog'