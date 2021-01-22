Twitter suspends fake account in the name of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei

Twitter suspends fake account related to Khamenei

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jan 22 2021, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 21:57 ist
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khameini. Credit: Reuters Photo

Twitter Inc said on Friday it had not suspended the account of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A Twitter spokeswoman said the @khamenei_site account was suspended for violating the company’s platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts.

