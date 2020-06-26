Two companies in UAE join Israeli firms to fight Covid-19: State media

Two private sector companies in the United Arab Emirates have joined forces with Israeli firms to combat the novel coronavirus, according to state media.

"Two private companies in the UAE sign(ed) an agreement with two companies in Israel to develop research and technology to fight Covid-19," reported the official WAM news agency.

"This scientific and medical agreement forms part of constructive cooperation aimed at addressing the Covid-19 pandemic to safeguard the health of the region's peoples," it added.

Hend al-Otaiba, director of strategic communications at the UAE's foreign ministry, said on Twitter that the agreement was "in light of strengthening international cooperation in the fields of research, development & technology in service of humanity".

The announcement came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would be cooperating with the UAE to fight the coronavirus pandemic, despite a lack of diplomatic ties.

He said in a statement that "collaboration will be in the areas of research and development and technology, in areas that will improve health security throughout the region".

Netanyahu said that the planned cooperation will be formally announced by health ministers for Israel and the UAE.