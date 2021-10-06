UAE prince declares life returning to normal

UAE prince declares life returning to normal

Coronavirus infections in the Emirates have plunged to under 200 a day, their lowest level since the start of August 2020

AP
AP, Dubai,
  • Oct 06 2021, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 17:06 ist
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince has declared that life is returning to normal in the United Arab Emirates, as virus cases decline and the oil-rich sheikhdom emerges from the pandemic.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed made the remarks Wednesday as his regular Abu Dhabi “majlis,” the royal gathering space, resumed in-person. The majority of the officials at the traditional meeting were seen without masks, even as a strict, long-standing mask mandate still prevails in the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed says: “I bring you good news. The health situation in the United Arab Emirates is good.”

Coronavirus infections in the Emirates have plunged to under 200 a day, their lowest level since the start of August 2020. Inoculations have accelerated, with over 84 per cent of people fully vaccinated.

Dubai is now hosting the delayed 2020 World Expo, a massive in-person extravaganza with concerts, events and showcases that aims to draw millions of visitors from around the world over six months.

“We thank God that we have emerged from this crisis, well, with goodness, honour, safety, health and experiences that we have paid for but that have brought us a lot of knowledge,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

UAE
United Arab Emirates
Covid-19
Coronavirus
World news

What's Brewing

Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights better

Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights better

Is salt good for you after all? The evidence says no

Is salt good for you after all? The evidence says no

Prices soar at opium market in Taliban's Afghanistan

Prices soar at opium market in Taliban's Afghanistan

Why is everyone talking about Dalgona candy?

Why is everyone talking about Dalgona candy?

 