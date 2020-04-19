UK hires ex-Olympic head to up protective kit provision

UK hires former Olympic chief to boost hospital protective kit provision

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 19 2020, 08:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 08:44 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Britain has appointed the former Goldman Sachs investment banker who led the country's 2012 Olympic planning to organise the domestic manufacture of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers treating coronavirus patients.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The government has faced severe criticism from doctors and health workers over shortages of equipment, including masks, visors and gowns, and the suggestion that some items might have to be re-used if supplies run out.

Paul Deighton, who was chief executive of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, was appointed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday.

"He will lead a singular and relentless focus on PPE as the country's top manufacturing priority, with the full weight of the government behind him," Hancock said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The government and trade bodies have cited competing international demand for PPE from other nations hit by the global health crisis as the main reason for the shortage. Many items are primarily bought from China.

Deighton's unpaid role will be to scale up production domestically, where brands like Barbour and Burberry have already switched factory lines from high-end fashion to PPE.

"Countries around the world face unprecedented demand for personal protective equipment and this necessitates an equally unprecedented domestic manufacturing response," said Deighton.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
protective measures
United Kingdom
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 