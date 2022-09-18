UK Live Updates: Britain gets ready to host Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Britain was gearing up Sunday for the momentous state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as King Charles III prepared to host world leaders and as mourners queued for the final 24 hours left to view her coffin. The first members of the public were already camping out in advance to catch a glimpse of Monday's grand farewell at Westminster Abbey, which is expected to bring London to a standstill and be watched by billions of viewers worldwide. Stay tuned for more updates.
Camilla hails Queen Elizabeth, a 'solitary woman' in a man's world
Britain's new Queen Consort Camilla paid tribute Sunday to Queen Elizabeth II for carving her own role as a "solitary woman" in a world dominated by men.
In her first public comments broadcast since Queen Elizabeth's death, King Charles III's wife said it must have been "so difficult" for the late monarch, who inherited the throne in 1952 when she was just 25 years old.
Taiwan 'specially invited' to sign queen's condolence book
Taiwan's de facto ambassador in London received a "special invite" to sign the book of condolence for Britain'sQueenElizabeth, the island's foreign ministry said, adding he was given the same treatment as other dignitaries.
President Murmu arrives in London to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
President DroupadiMurmuarrived in London on Saturday evening to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and to offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government.
Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 at her summer residence of Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, is lying-in-state at Westminster Hall before the funeral at Westminster Abbey on the morning of September 19.
King Charles to host world leaders as UK readies for queen's funeral
