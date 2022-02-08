'UK PM not to blame for hounding of Labour leader'

UK PM Boris Johnson not to blame for hounding of Labour leader, minister says

Johnson last week falsely claimed Starmer had failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile, one of Britain's worst sex offenders

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Feb 08 2022, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 14:23 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters file photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not to blame for the hounding of opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer by angry protesters, some of whom questioned if he had protected a notorious child abuser, a minister said on Tuesday.

Johnson last week falsely claimed Starmer had failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile, one of Britain's worst sex offenders, during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). He later clarified his remarks.

Footage on social media showed Starmer, 59, being surrounded by a crowd, who had been attending an anti-Covid-19 vaccination demonstration.

"I don't think you can point to what the prime minister said as the cause of that - you certainly can't blame him," Chris Philp, Britain's minister for technology and the digital Economy, told Sky.

"I don't think it in any way justified or provoked or incited the terrible and totally unacceptable harassment and intimidation of the leader of the opposition," Philp said.

