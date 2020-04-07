UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Boris Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 07 2020, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 01:05 ist
AFP/File photo

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition has worsened since being hospitalised with persistent COVID-19 symptoms and he has been moved into intensive care, his Downing Street office said in a statement on Monday.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary."

Boris Johnson
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Britain
