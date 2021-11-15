UK PM Johnson says no need to move to Covid 'Plan B'

UK PM Johnson says no need to move to Covid 'Plan B'

There is a storm of infection out there in parts of Europe, said Johnson

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Nov 15 2021, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 16:47 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he saw no need at the moment to move to a "Plan B" of mask mandates, vaccine passes and work from home orders, even though he was cautious of rising coronavirus cases in parts of Europe.

"We don't see anything in the data at the moment to suggest that we need to go to Plan B," Johnson said in a broadcast clip on Monday. "We're sticking with Plan A. But what we certainly have got to recognise is there is a storm of infection out there in parts of Europe."

"There is always a risk that a blizzard could come from the east again as the months get colder. The best protection for our country is for everybody to come forward and get their booster." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Boris Johnson
United Kingdom
Coronavirus
Covid-19
World news

What's Brewing

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

In Pics | Top 10 moments from the T20 World Cup

In Pics | Top 10 moments from the T20 World Cup

 