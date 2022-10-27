Sunak says he's visual representation of UK-India links

UK PM Rishi Sunak says he's a 'visual representation' of links with India

Meanwhile, Britain missed its stated deadline of Diwali this year to finalise a free trade agreement with India, a pact that aims to double bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 27 2022, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 22:20 ist
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak celebrates Diwali festival at 10 Downing Street in London. Credit: PTI Photo

Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday described himself as a "visual representation" of historic links between Britain and India, during a call with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Sunak's office said.

Sunak, Britain's first leader of Indian descent, also conveyed his hope to Modi that the two nations could continue to make further progress toward a trade deal.

"The Prime Minister hoped the UK and India could continue to make good progress in negotiations to finalise a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement," Sunak's office added.

Also Read | Modi, Sunak agree on early conclusion of 'comprehensive, balanced' India-UK FTA

Sunak's appointment to the nation's highest office this week delighted many Indians and drew appreciation from both sides of Britain's political divide as well as from US President Joe Biden, who called it a "groundbreaking milestone".

His elevation was made even sweeter for many by the fact it came on Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, and shortly after India observed seventy five years of independence from British colonial rule.

Meanwhile, Britain missed its stated deadline of Diwali this year to finalise a free trade agreement with India, a pact that aims to double bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030.

Britain had completed the majority of sections of the agreement but would only sign off on the deal once happy that it is fair and reciprocal, trade department minister Greg Hands said on Wednesday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rishi Sunak
United Kingdom
World news
India
UK-India Relations

What's Brewing

'Kantara' finds itself in a series of controversies

'Kantara' finds itself in a series of controversies

22 years of Big B, SRK, Aishwarya-starrer 'Mohabbatein'

22 years of Big B, SRK, Aishwarya-starrer 'Mohabbatein'

'When's baby coming?' Chinese authorities ask newlyweds

'When's baby coming?' Chinese authorities ask newlyweds

Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India

Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India

In Pics | India's stunning Blue Flag certified beaches

In Pics | India's stunning Blue Flag certified beaches

 