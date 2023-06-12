PM Sunak hits out at Boris Johnson on honours list row

UK PM Sunak hits out at Boris Johnson on honours list row

Johnson's long-awaited honours list, approved nine months after he resigned as prime minister

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Jun 12 2023, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 19:15 ist
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends the London Tech Week at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, Britain June 12, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday slammed former premier Boris Johnson for asking him to overrule a panel vetting his resignation list appointments to the House of Lords, saying it was "something I wasn't prepared to do".

The British-Indian leader's comment at a public function stemmed from a long-running row over Johnson's honours list, and specifically the list of people he wanted to award peerages to.

Johnson's long-awaited honours list, approved nine months after he resigned as prime minister, included 38 honours and seven peerages. The resignation honours list is a tradition that allows outgoing prime ministers to nominate people for honours.

Also Read | Boris Johnson's shock exit reverberates through British ruling party

As a departing prime minister, Johnson has the right to nominate people for seats in the House of Lords, and for other honours such as knighthoods.

By convention, current prime ministers pass on the list of nominees to the House of Lords Appointments Commission (HOLAC).

The list of new peerages did not include many of the former Conservative party leader's nominees. Just three hours after its publication, Johnson stepped down as an MP late on Friday and furiously attacked Sunak's agenda.

In his first public response to the row, Sunak on Monday accused Johnson of asking him to overrule the House of Lords Appointment Commission and wave through the rejected nominees.

Sunak said Johnson asked him to override their recommendations, or "make promises to people".

But Sunak said he refused, adding it was "something I wasn't prepared to do".

"I wasn't prepared to do that, I didn't think that was right. And if people don't like that, then tough," he told a tech conference in London.

The intervention marks a new point in an escalating war of words over Johnson's controversial resignation honours list, the BBC reported.

When Johnson, 58, resigned from office last September, he left a list of nominations for Damehood, Knighthoods etc, as well as people he wanted to award seats in the House of Lords, the lower house of the UK's Parliament.

The government customarily submitted the list to the House of Lords Appointment Commission.

It was reported that three sitting MPs, Nadine Dorries, Nigel Adams and Alok Sharma, were on the list, along with some potentially controversial people.

No serving MPs were given peerages, avoiding by-elections for the Tories.

Johnson abruptly resigned as a lawmaker on Friday, claiming he was the “victim of a witch-hunt” after being told by a parliamentary committee that he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament over lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street during his premiership.

His decision to resign as a Member of Parliament came as he received a confidential letter from the MP-led Privileges Committee over the crucial matter.

   

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Britain
Rishi Sunak
Boris Johnson
United Kingdom
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Has Indian Test team lost its best shot at glory?

Has Indian Test team lost its best shot at glory?

Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

 