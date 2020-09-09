UK faces tough questions on breaking Brexit, Covid laws

UK says international law must be obeyed on Covid-19 when asked about breaking Brexit laws

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 09 2020, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 14:48 ist
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Credit: AFP

Britain's health minister said on Wednesday that people should obey the law over coronavirus after he was asked if it was right to break international law in a limited and specific way over Brexit.

"Of course, abiding by these rules is absolutely vital to protect life," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said when asked why people should obey the law following remarks from a minister on Tuesday that proposed legislation would break international law in a "limited way".

'Brexit election' raises hopes and fears in N Ireland

On Brexit and the Northern Ireland protocol, Hancock said: "The government has a number of international obligations and the primary among those in this context is protecting the peace process - that's about people's safety and security too."

Ireland
Brexit
COVID-19
Coronavirus
United Kingdom

