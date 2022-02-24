Ukraine cuts diplomatic ties with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the decision to rupture ties with Moscow on Thursday

AP
AP, Kyiv,
  • Feb 24 2022, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 17:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukraine's president says his country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after it was attacked.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the decision to rupture ties with Moscow on Thursday after it launched a massive air and missile attack on its neighbour and Russian forces were seen rolling into Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials say the country's military is fighting back and asked for Western defense assistance.

Ukraine
Russia
World news

