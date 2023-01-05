For dialogue, Ukraine must accept territory loss: Putin

Ukraine must accept loss of territories for there to be dialogue: Putin tells Erdogan

Putin 'acknowledged the destructive role of the West, pumping weapons into Kyiv, providing information and guidance,' the Kremlin said

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jan 05 2023, 19:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 19:28 ist
Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters file photo

President Vladimir Putin told Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that Russia was open to dialogue over Ukraine but that Kyiv would have to accept the loss of territories claimed by Russia, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia's openness to a serious dialogue, provided that the Kiev authorities fulfill the well–known and repeatedly voiced requirements and take into account the new territorial realities," the Kremlin said.

Also Read | Russian shelling kills three family members in Ukraine

Putin also "acknowledged the destructive role of the West, pumping weapons into Kyiv, providing information and guidance," the Kremlin said.

The presidents also discussed a number of energy issues, including the creation of a gas hub in Turkey and the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, Kremlin said.

Erdogan and the Russian president have spoken repeatedly since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February. Turkey acted as mediator alongside the United Nations to set up a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

According to the Kremlin, Putin once again told Erdogan that all the barriers to Russian exports of food and fertilisers, which Russia sees as part of grain deal, should be lifted.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vladimir Putin
Tayyip Erdogan
Ukraine
Russia
Kyiv
World news

What's Brewing

Redmi Note 12 5G review: It's just good

Redmi Note 12 5G review: It's just good

What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League football?

What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League football?

Delhi shivers at 3°C, logs season's coldest temperature

Delhi shivers at 3°C, logs season's coldest temperature

Explained | DGCA rules on unruly behaviour, no-fly list

Explained | DGCA rules on unruly behaviour, no-fly list

'Nadedu nodi': Trekking through Karnataka

'Nadedu nodi': Trekking through Karnataka

A 'figment' of hope for Ballari's farmers

A 'figment' of hope for Ballari's farmers

Age of consent needs a relook

Age of consent needs a relook

DH Toon | Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 'unknown' UP

DH Toon | Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 'unknown' UP

Celebrating 600 years of the Bahmani capital

Celebrating 600 years of the Bahmani capital

 