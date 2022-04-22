Ukraine needs $7 billion a month to make up for economic losses: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs $7 billion a month to function amid the devastating "economic losses" inflicted by Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.

That is an increase from Kyiv's previous estimate of $5 billion in monthly needs, and Zelenskyy told the leaders of the IMF and World Bank via video link, the "Russian military are aimed at destroying all objects in Ukraine that can serve as an economic base for life. That includes railroad stations, food warehouses, oil, refineries."

