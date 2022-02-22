Ukraine reports two soldiers killed, 12 wounded in separatist shelling

Ukraine reports two soldiers killed, 12 wounded

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Feb 22 2022, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 12:48 ist
A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 22, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Ukrainian military on Tuesday said two soldiers have been killed and 12 wounded in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine in the past 24 hours, the most casualties this year, as ceasefire violations increase.

The military said on its Facebook page it had recorded 84 cases of shelling by separatists who it said had opened fire on about 40 settlements along the front line using heavy artillery.

Also read: Indian students in Ukraine advised to leave temporarily 'in the interest of safety'

Ukraine has accused Russia of provoking the violence, saying Moscow used it as a pretext to formally recognise eastern Ukraine as independent and move its troops into the region, precipitating a crisis that the West fears could unleash a major war. 

Ukraine
Russia
World news

