Ukraine requests 'emergency financing' from IMF

Ukraine requests 'emergency financing' from IMF

Georgieva repeated her warning about the crisis in Ukraine, calling it 'a matter of grave concern' due to the human toll and the broader effect on global recovery

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Feb 26 2022, 06:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 06:15 ist

Ukraine has requested additional aid from the IMF following the Russian invasion, the fund's leader Kristalina Georgieva said Friday.

The crisis lender has an existing $2.2 billion aid program with Kyiv and "the authorities have also requested IMF emergency financing," Georgieva said in a statement.

The fund's board met to discuss the situation in the country and the IMF chief pledged to continue "to support Ukraine in every way we can."

Also Read | Russia 'expects India's support' as US steps up pressure to condemn Ukraine invasion 

The existing loan program was due to end in June, but Georgieva said the institution "has a number of instruments in its toolkit" to provide aid.

Georgieva repeated her warning about the crisis in Ukraine, calling it "a matter of grave concern" due to the human toll and the broader effect on global recovery.

"The conflict is also having a serious economic impact, which will worsen the longer it continues," she said.

"This crisis comes at a delicate time when the global economy is recovering from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic and threatens to undo some of that progress."

Also read: Erdogan accuses NATO, EU of failure to act over Ukraine

The IMF and others have warned about the impact rising oil and food prices could have on countries already facing accelerating inflation.

Georgieva said the fund is coordinating with the World Bank to aid Ukraine and World Bank President David Malpass on Thursday said the bank was prepared to provide "immediate support" to the country.

He said the bank was "horrified by the shocking violence and loss of life" in Ukraine and would "stand with its people at this critical moment."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

International Monetary Fund
Business News
World news
Ukraine
Russia
World Politics

What's Brewing

An untold World War II saga

An untold World War II saga

US-Russia tensions reach space, but ISS safe - for now

US-Russia tensions reach space, but ISS safe - for now

Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon

Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon

Biden picks first Black woman on Supreme Court

Biden picks first Black woman on Supreme Court

Cars choke roads as Ukrainians flee Russian invaders

Cars choke roads as Ukrainians flee Russian invaders

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

 