Ukraine shoots down 45 Russian drones

Ukraine shot down 45 Russian drones overnight as the pro-Western country rang in the New Year, the air force said on Sunday.
In a New Year's Eve assault, Moscow attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with missiles and Iranian-made drones.
Ukraine's air force said in a statement that air defences destroyed 45 "Shahed" drones.
Thirteen drones were shot down at the end of 2022 and another 32 in the new year, the statement said.
Also Read: Blood, treasure and chaos: The cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Ukrainian authorities did not say if some of the drones reached their targets.
Andriy Nebitov, the head of the Kyiv police, posted on Facebook a picture of wreckage of a downed drone that featured the words "Happy New Year" in Russian.
"That is everything you need to know about the terror state and its army," he wrote.
The attacks came as Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine enters its 11th month.
After a series of humiliating military defeats, Russia in October began targeting Ukraine's infrastructure, leaving millions in the cold and dark.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Special 'diet plan' for Jallikattu bulls to fight well
Biryani, chips, even khichdi! What India ordered on NYE
India's political landscape: Dystopia for the future?
Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'
What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr
DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'
In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules
DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...
Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave
2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors