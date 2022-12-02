Ukraine to limit Moscow-linked religious groups: Zelenskyy

Ukraine will move to impose limitations on religious organisations in the country which have links to Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Thursday.
"The National Security and Defence Council has instructed the government to propose to (parliament) a bill on proscribing activities in Ukraine by religious organisations affiliated with centres of influence in Russia," Zelenskyy said.
