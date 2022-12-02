Ukraine to limit Moscow-linked religious groups: Prez

Ukraine to limit Moscow-linked religious groups: Zelenskyy

The government is acting on instructions from Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

AFP
AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine,
  • Dec 02 2022, 09:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 09:20 ist
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Ukraine will move to impose limitations on religious organisations in the country which have links to Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Thursday.

"The National Security and Defence Council has instructed the government to propose to (parliament) a bill on proscribing activities in Ukraine by religious organisations affiliated with centres of influence in Russia," Zelenskyy said.

Russia
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis

