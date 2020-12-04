UK's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 60,000

UK's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 60,000

The number of deaths over the past seven days was 3,085, down 5% compared with the previous seven days

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Dec 04 2020, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 01:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The United Kingdom's total death toll from Covid-19 surpassed 60,000 on Thursday, by the government's preferred measure of deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

The UK toll is the fifth highest in the world after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico. It is the highest in Europe ahead of Italy and France.

15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Official daily data showed that 414 new deaths were reported on Thursday, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 60,113.

The number of deaths over the past seven days was 3,085, down 5% compared with the previous seven days.

Until August, the United Kingdom was tallying its official Covid-19 death toll by a different measure, namely all deaths where the disease was mentioned on the death certificate. By that measure, the toll has now reached 69,752.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

In terms of cases, a total of 14,879 new cases were reported across the United Kingdom on Thursday, taking the total over the past seven days to 100,857, down 17% compared with the previous seven-day period.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic stood at 1,674,134. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Kingdom
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'

'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'

US corporations are advancing their diversity targets

US corporations are advancing their diversity targets

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

'Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity'

'Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity'

Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize

Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize

 