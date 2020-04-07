PM Johnson breathing without assistance: Raab

UK's Raab says PM Boris Johnson breathing without assistance, continues to be monitored

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 07 2020, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 22:11 ist
Dominic Raab on Downing Street after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened. Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is breathing without any assistance and continues to be monitored in critical care, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

Raab, who is deputising for Johnson, said the British leader had remained stable overnight and was receiving "standard oxygen treatment".

"He has not required any mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support. He remains in good spirits and in keeping with usual clinical practice his progress continues to be monitored in critical care," Raab told a news conference.

"I’m confident that he’ll pull through because if there’s one thing I know about this prime minister, he’s a fighter. He'll be back at the helm leading us through this crisis in short order."

Dominic Raab
Boris Johnson
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Britain
