UK's Raab says PM Boris Johnson breathing without assistance, continues to be monitored

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is breathing without any assistance and continues to be monitored in critical care, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.
Raab, who is deputising for Johnson, said the British leader had remained stable overnight and was receiving "standard oxygen treatment".
"He has not required any mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support. He remains in good spirits and in keeping with usual clinical practice his progress continues to be monitored in critical care," Raab told a news conference.
"I’m confident that he’ll pull through because if there’s one thing I know about this prime minister, he’s a fighter. He'll be back at the helm leading us through this crisis in short order."
With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?
Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey
'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'
COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets
Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline
'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'
India could see first technical recession since 1990s
Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching
UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care
Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15