UN calls on Iran to avoid 'unnecessary force' on protesters

'We are increasingly concerned about reports of rising fatalities, including women and children, related to the protests,' said UN spokesperson

AP
AP, Dubai,
  • Sep 28 2022, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 14:45 ist
An activists bears the name Mahsa painted on her body during a demonstration over her death, outside the Iranian embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Credit: AFP Photo

The United Nations Secretary-General called on Iran early on Wednesday to refrain from using “unnecessary or disproportionate force” against protesters as unrest over a young woman's death in police custody spread across the country.

Antonio Guterres said through a spokesman that authorities should swiftly conduct an impartial investigation of the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, which has sparked unrest across Iran's provinces and the capital of Tehran.

“We are increasingly concerned about reports of rising fatalities, including women and children, related to the protests,” UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric in a statement.

Also Read | Rights group says Iran protest death toll crosses 75 as crackdown intensifies

“We underline the need for prompt, impartial and effective investigation into Ms. Mahsa Amini's death by an independent competent authority.”

Protests have spread across at least 46 cities, towns and villages in Iran. State TV reported that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed since the protests began September 17.

An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 14 dead, with more than 1,500 demonstrators arrested.

Dujarric added that Guterres stressed the need to respect human rights, including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association during the meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on September 22nd.

