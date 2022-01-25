UN chief 'strongly condemns' Burkina Faso 'coup'

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres "strongly condemns" the military takeover in Burkina Faso, and urges the "coup leaders" to lay down their arms, according to a statement issued Monday.

Condemning "any attempt to take over a government by the force of arms," the UN chief further urged army leaders to "ensure the protection and the physical integrity" of the nation's president, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, said the statement read by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres "is following developments in Burkina Faso with deep concern," the statement said.

Also Read | Burkina president survived assassination attempt, says party

"The secretary general calls on all actors to exercise restraint and opt for dialogue," it said."

"The United Nations reiterates its full commitment to the preservation of the constitutional order and reaffirms its support to the people of Burkina Faso in their efforts to find solutions to the multifaceted challenges facing the country."

On Monday, soldiers in Burkina Faso announced on state television that they had seized power in the West African nation and dissolved its government and parliament.

They promised a "return to constitutional order" within a "reasonable time."

Check out latest DH videos here