US to withdraw visas for students with online classes

United States to withdraw visas for foreign students whose classes move online

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jul 07 2020, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 10:46 ist
he seal of the US Homeland Security Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement(ICE) Detention and Removal unit is seen at the Willacy Detention Cention in Raymondville, Texas. Credits: AFP Photo

The United States said Monday it would not allow foreign students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online in the fall over the coronavirus crisis.

"Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States," US Immigration and Custom Enforcement said in a statement.

Students in such programs "must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status," it said.

F-1 students pursue academic coursework and M-1 students pursue "vocational coursework," according to ICE.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

student visa
United States
online classes
US immigration policy
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

Elyments: Meet India's answer to Facebook, Instagram

Elyments: Meet India's answer to Facebook, Instagram

 