Unopened original iPhone auctioned off for whopping sum of Rs 32.3 lakh

The first version of iPhone or iPhone 2G that was released in 2007 was auctioned off for a whopping sum of $39,339.60 (Rs 32.3 lakh), an amount 60 times its original price, by US-based LCG Auctions on Sunday.

According to a report that came out through Moneycontrol, the unopened phone is reported to be in good condition and has specifications including storage of 4/8 GB, a 2.0 MP rear camera and touch screen. The auction house was quoted saying that the phone is flawless, never-activated and in mint condition.

They also affirmed that collectors and investors would find it hard to come across a superior collectible like it. "Relevance and rarity comprise a winning formula for this red-hot collectible,” they added.

The original iPhone was named ‘Invention of the Year in 2007’ and was recognised as an influential product globally. The phone series has garnered much popularity since its release.

The initial price during the time of its release was around $499 to $599 (Rs 41,048 - Rs 49,165). Apple co-founder Steve Jobs presented the iPhone to the world in 2007.

Apple launched the latest phone in the range, iPhone 14, in September 2022. The latest version has specifications including storage of 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 12 MP rear camera and various other features and is being sold for $799 to $1,099.

