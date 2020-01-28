US confirms Afghanistan jet crash

US confirms Afghanistan jet crash; no evidence of Taliban shoot-down

Afghanistan US Forces spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett confirmed in a statement that the aircraft was a US Bombardier E-11A

AFP, Washington,
  • Jan 28 2020, 10:33am ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2020, 10:59am ist
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020. (DH File photo)

The US Defence Department confirmed on Monday that a military jet crashed in Ghazni province in Afghanistan, but rejected Taliban suggestions that it was shot down.

Afghanistan US Forces spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett confirmed in a statement that the aircraft was a US Bombardier E-11A, a type of jet used as an airborne communications node in the region.

"While the cause of crash is under investigation, there are no indications that the crash was caused by enemy fire," Leggett said.

He gave no information on casualties in the crash.

