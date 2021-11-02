US lawmaker concerned over violence in Tripura, B'desh

US Congressman expresses concern over violence in Tripura, Bangladesh

Hindu temples and homes were targeted in Bangladesh during the Durga puja festivities over an alleged blasphemous post on social media

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Nov 02 2021, 06:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 07:03 ist
Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members stage a protest against Tripura violence outside the Tripura Bhawan. Credit: PTI photo

US Congressman Andy Levin has expressed concern over the communal clashes in Bangladesh and Indian state Tripura .

"I'm deeply concerned by news of continued violence between Hindus and Muslims in the Tripura state of India and in Bangladesh,” Congressman Andy Levin said in a tweet.

Hindu temples and homes were targeted in mob attacks in Bangladesh in mid-October during the Durga puja festivities over an alleged blasphemous post on social media.

Hindu outfits in neighbouring Tripura called for protests demanding justice for minority members in Bangladesh, leading to sporadic clashes in the state.

“Provocative and brutal incitement by state and non-state actors against religious minorities must be condemned in the strongest terms,” Levin said as he re-tweeted a story from The Washington Post in this regard.

