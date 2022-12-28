US mulling Covid entry curbs for travellers from China

US considering Covid entry restrictions for travellers from China

The United States is considering taking steps 'to protect the American people,' officials said

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Dec 28 2022, 10:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 11:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The United States is considering Covid entry restrictions for travellers from China, US officials said Tuesday, after Beijing dramatically loosened hardline containment measures this month.

The United States "is following the science and advice of public health experts, consulting with partners, and considering taking similar steps... to protect the American people," said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, citing concern expressed by the WHO as well as measures adopted by Japan, India and Malaysia.

USA
Covid-19
World news
China

