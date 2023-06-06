US knew of Ukrainian plan to attack Nord Stream

US had intelligence of Ukrainian plan to attack Nord Stream pipeline: Report

A six-person team of Ukrainian special operations forces intended to blow up the Russia-to-Germany natural gas project

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jun 06 2023, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 21:04 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

The United States had intelligence of a detailed Ukrainian plan to attack the Nord Stream pipeline three months before it was bombed, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing leaked information posted online.

Also Read: Russian vessel near Nord Stream pipelines before blasts

The CIA learned last June, through a European spy agency, that a six-person team of Ukrainian special operations forces intended to blow up the Russia-to-Germany natural gas project, the newspaper reported. 

World news
Ukraine
Nord Stream
CIA
Russia
Germany

