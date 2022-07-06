US parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting

US parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting, police says

Police found the shells of 83 bullets and three ammunition magazines on the rooftop that he fired from

AP
AP, Highland Park,
  • Jul 06 2022, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 22:29 ist
Crime scene tape is seen near the scene of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade, on July 6, 2022 in Highland Park. Credit: AFP Photo

The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there, authorities said Wednesday.

Robert Crimo III turned back to Illinois, where he was later arrested after deciding he was not prepared to pull off a shooting in Wisconsin, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said.

An Illinois judge ordered Crimo to be held without bail. Police found the shells of 83 bullets and three ammunition magazines on the rooftop that he fired from, Lake County Assistant State's Attorney Ben Dillon said in court.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
Shooting
World news
Police

What's Brewing

Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid goes viral

Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid goes viral

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

 