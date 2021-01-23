US to reverse Trump immigration policies: Biden

US plans to reverse Trump administration's immigration policies, Biden tells Mexican president

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 23 2021, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 22:01 ist
President Joe Biden reacts to a reporters question after signing executive orders. Credit: AP Photo

US President Joe Biden discussed plans to reverse the Trump administration's immigration policies with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Friday, according to a readout of a phone call released by the White House on Saturday.

Biden outlined his plan to reduce migration in the call by focusing on "addressing its root causes," the readout states. The plan includes efforts to increase "resettlement capacity and lawful alternative immigration pathways" as well as improving processing at the border.

The two leaders agreed to work together towards reducing "irregular migration," the White House release said.

United States
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Mexico

