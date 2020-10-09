Trump 'ready to go', will see if rally possible

US Presidential Elections: Donald Trump 'ready to go', will see if Saturday rally possible

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  Oct 09 2020, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 19:28 ist

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump, who was hospitalised last weekend with Covid-19, is ready to go and see if a campaign rally is possible for this weekend.

"We're just trying to keep up with the president who's ready to go, ready to be out there, as soon as he gets the okay from his doctor," McEnany said in a video call with Fox News. "There are medical tests underway that will ensure that when the president's back out there, he will not be able to transmit the virus."

Donald Trump
United States
White House
US Presidential Elections 2020

