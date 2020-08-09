US reaches 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases

US reaches 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases

PTI
PTI, Rome,
  • Aug 09 2020, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 20:50 ist
Health officials believe that for every reported case, there are roughly 10 times as many people infected. Credit: AFP Photo

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the US reached 5 million Sunday, by far the highest in the world, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

However, health officials believe that for every reported case, there are roughly 10 times as many people infected, given the limits on testing and the large number of mild infections that have unreported or unrecognised.

The bleak milestone was reached as new cases in the US run at about 54,000 a day. While that's down from a peak of well over 70,000 in the second half of July, cases are rising in nearly 20 states, and deaths are climbing in most. Many Americans have resisted wearing masks and social distancing.

US
Coronavirus
COVID-19

