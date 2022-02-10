US 'strongly condemns' drone attack on Saudi airport

The United States on Thursday "strongly" condemned a drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, in which 12 people were injured.

President Joe Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said the "United States strongly condemns today's terrorist attack."

Noting that Huthi rebels had claimed responsibility for the drone, Sullivan said Washington will "work with our Saudi and international partners to hold them accountable." He also noted that Biden had reiterated US backing in a conversation with Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Wednesday.

