US to resume ISS flights with Russia

US to resume International Space Station flights with Russia

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jul 15 2022, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 19:52 ist
The International Space Station. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

The United States said Friday it would resume flights to the International Space Station with Russia, despite its attempts to isolate Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.

"To ensure continued safe operations of the International Space Station, protect the lives of astronauts and ensure continuous US presence in space, NASA will resume integrated crews on US crew spacecraft and the Russian Soyuz," US space agency NASA said in a statement.

International Space Station
United States
Russia
NASA
Space
World news

