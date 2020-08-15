US wishes 'good' friend India on Independence Day

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wished India on the eve of its Independence Day

  Aug 15 2020
Wishing India on its 74th Independence Day, US has said the two countries share "close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions," which over the time has flourished into a comprehensive global strategic partnership.

"On behalf of the government of the United States of America and the American people, I extend greetings and best wishes to the people of India on your Independence Day," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on the eve of India's Independence Day. 

The US and India "have shared close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions" and "see each other as great pluralist democracies, global powers and good friends", he said on Friday. 

Over the years, the relationship has grown into a comprehensive global strategic partnership, involving ever closer cooperation on issues vital to global security and prosperity in the 21st century, Pompeo noted. 

The US and India work together on defence, counterterrorism, trade, investment, energy, the environment, healthcare, agriculture, science and technology, education, space, the oceans, and much more, the top American diplomat said. 

