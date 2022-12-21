Vega-C rocket flight suspended as failure probe pending

Vega-C rocket flights suspended as failure inquiry pending: Arianespace

Co-led by the European Space Agency and the French aerospace company, the 'independent' commission, aims to find out the cause of the failure

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Dec 21 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 22:34 ist
Vega-C rocket lifting off from its launch pad at the Kourou space base, French Guiana, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Credit: AP Photo

 Launches of Europe's new Vega-C rocket will be suspended while an inquiry is held into what caused the failure of its first commercial flight overnight, French firm Arianespace said Wednesday.

Co-led by the European Space Agency and the French aerospace company, the "independent" commission, aims to find out "the cause of the failure and to propose robust and long-lasting corrective actions to guarantee a safe and reliable return to flight of Vega-C," Arianespace chief executive Stephane Israel told a press conference.

Europe
Space
Rockets
World news

