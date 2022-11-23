Walmart says 'shocked' by fatal shooting at US store

Multiple people were shot and killed inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Nov 23 2022, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 14:22 ist
Police respond to the scene of a mass shooting at a Chesapeake. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Walmart said on Wednesday that it was "shocked" by a mass shooting at its store in the US state of Virginia, with police fearing multiple deaths.

"We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We're praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We're working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates," the company said on Twitter.

